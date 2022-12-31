ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASXFY opened at $46.27 on Friday. ASX has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

