ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASX Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ASXFY opened at $46.27 on Friday. ASX has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.
ASX Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASX (ASXFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.