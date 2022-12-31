Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,821,000 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 5,213,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $1.79 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

