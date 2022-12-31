Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.00. 246,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,124. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.38 and its 200 day moving average is $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

