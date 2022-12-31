Axie Infinity Price Tops $6.03 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $603.75 million and approximately $34.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.03 or 0.00036467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037302 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00227519 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024603 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

