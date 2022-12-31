Axie Infinity Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $603.01 million and approximately $32.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00036395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037354 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018394 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.98803631 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $44,112,281.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

