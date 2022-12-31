Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Lowered by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

