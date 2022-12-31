Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 1,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

