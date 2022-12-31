Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 1,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
