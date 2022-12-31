Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

