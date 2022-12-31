Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €18.64 ($19.83) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.79.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.