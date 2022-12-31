Barclays Reiterates €3.00 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.19) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on O2D. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.30 ($2.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.45. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.