Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,030,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,430,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

