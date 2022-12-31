Barry Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2,802.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 2.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 3,921,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

