Barry Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 58.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 62,035 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

GSK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.14. 2,643,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,787. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.