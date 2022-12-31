BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,720,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 20,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 1,167,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 34.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

