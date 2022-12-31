BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,720,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 20,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,674. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 110.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.