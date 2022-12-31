Beldex (BDX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.43 or 0.07218224 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007508 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

