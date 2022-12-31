Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and $1.64 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.31 or 0.07229789 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00031239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007562 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

