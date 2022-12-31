Belrium (BEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $56,083.15 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00026898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004346 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002426 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007456 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

