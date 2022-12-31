BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

