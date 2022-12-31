BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 254,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 752,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,973 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

