BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of CB opened at $220.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $223.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

