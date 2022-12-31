BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,408 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

CMI stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.35. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.