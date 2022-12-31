BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,747 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

