Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 817,089 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,491,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,186,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 288,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 62,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.27 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

