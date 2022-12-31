Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

IXG opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

