Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78.

