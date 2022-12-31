Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.45 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at $169,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $146,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 148,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

