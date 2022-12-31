Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Birks Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BGI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,416. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Birks Group worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Further Reading

