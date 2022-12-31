BitCash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.70 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $16,342.05 and approximately $10.70 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

