Bitcicoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.10 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $458,830.11 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00462930 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.23 or 0.02949963 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

