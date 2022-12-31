BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.13 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $112.13 million and approximately $35.46 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $16,594.63 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00227886 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,551.37251133 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,410,886.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.