Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $96.61 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $96.61 or 0.00584311 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $89.61 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,534.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00248146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,271,431 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short).Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

