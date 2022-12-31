Bitcoiva (BCA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,468.12

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $169.78 million and approximately $15,468.12 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.58 or 0.00063961 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,543.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00586069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00249283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037164 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.58263614 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

