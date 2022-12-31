BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $143,418.13

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $143,418.13 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00227559 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09937658 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $163,784.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.