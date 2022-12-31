BitShares (BTS) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and $1.83 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00027593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004297 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002438 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007481 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,763,043 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

