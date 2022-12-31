BitShares Hits Market Cap of $25.49 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $25.49 million and $1.84 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00027442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004365 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007423 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,764,407 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

