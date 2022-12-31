BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys 3,547 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 3.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $499,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $28.19 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

