BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $708.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $927.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $700.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

