Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 5.49% of Blue World Acquisition worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blue World Acquisition by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

BWAQ stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.38.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

