Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Boral Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOALY remained flat at $7.89 during trading hours on Friday. Boral has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It provides asphalt products, such as INNOVA system, UltraPatch, Durapave, and GATT Surfacing; bulk cement, slag, lime, dry mixes, specialty sands and gravels, and related products; and aggregates, crushed rock and roadbase, sand, recycled, specialty rocks, other quarry materials, and fill material.

