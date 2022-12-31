British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.86) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.88) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.93) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.31) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,043 ($48.79).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,281.50 ($39.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,396.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,339.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,383.32. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.99).

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

