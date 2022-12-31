Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Target Price at $5.40

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of CGEN opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.48. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 855.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Compugen by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,763 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 132.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 880,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 5.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 552,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

