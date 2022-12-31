Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

