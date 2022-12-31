Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

