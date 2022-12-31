BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.93-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.31 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

BRP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.35 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP by 33.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Stories

