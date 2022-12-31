BTIG Research Cuts CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $21.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.73.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.53 million, a PE ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 860.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,382.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 19,150 shares of company stock worth $314,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

