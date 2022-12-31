BTIG Research Cuts CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $21.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.73.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.53 million, a PE ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.77.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth
In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,382.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 19,150 shares of company stock worth $314,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.