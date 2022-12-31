Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,396. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99.
Bunzl Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
