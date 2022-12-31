Busey Wealth Management Buys 4,795 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

