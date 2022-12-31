Busey Wealth Management Buys New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 328,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,000. Busey Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

