Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $244.58 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

